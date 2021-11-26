Zynecoin (ZYN) One Day Trading Volume Tops $102,782.00

Zynecoin (CURRENCY:ZYN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. During the last week, Zynecoin has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar. One Zynecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000388 BTC on exchanges. Zynecoin has a market cap of $4.98 million and $102,782.00 worth of Zynecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zynecoin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001297 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003237 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00045059 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00008794 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $135.69 or 0.00234274 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.82 or 0.00089470 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00012386 BTC.

Zynecoin Profile

Zynecoin (CRYPTO:ZYN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2019. Zynecoin’s total supply is 92,556,125 coins and its circulating supply is 22,138,879 coins. Zynecoin’s official website is www.zynecoin.io . Zynecoin’s official Twitter account is @zynecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zynecoin is a cryptocurrency token created with the intention of providing back and support to African startups and humanitarian initiatives. The Zynecoin token will also split mining commissions so that a healthy portion of them will be used to contribute directly to African state treasury funds. “

Buying and Selling Zynecoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zynecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zynecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zynecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zynecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zynecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.