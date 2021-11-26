Ghost Price Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (GHOST)

Ghost (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 25th. Over the last seven days, Ghost has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Ghost coin can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000508 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ghost has a market cap of $5.07 million and approximately $119,719.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001297 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00045059 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00008794 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.69 or 0.00234274 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.82 or 0.00089470 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00012386 BTC.

About Ghost

Ghost (GHOST) is a coin. Ghost’s total supply is 17,228,397 coins. Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ghost’s official website is www.ghostbymcafee.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Ghost

