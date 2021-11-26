Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $30.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.42% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ituran provides location-based services, consisting predominantly of stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, as well as wireless communications products used in connection with its location-based services and various other applications. Ituran offers mobile asset location, Stolen Vehicle Recovery, management & control services for vehicles, cargo and personal security, and radio frequency identification products for various purposes including automatic meter reading, electronic toll collection and homeland security applications. “

Get Ituran Location and Control alerts:

ITRN traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.22. 18,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,605. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Ituran Location and Control has a 12-month low of $17.15 and a 12-month high of $29.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.30.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 11.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ituran Location and Control will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRN. Gobi Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 2,259,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,366,000 after buying an additional 1,123,463 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in Ituran Location and Control during the second quarter valued at $22,616,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 167.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 387,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,613,000 after acquiring an additional 242,725 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 162.3% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 169,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 104,832 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 78.4% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 116,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 51,066 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.52% of the company’s stock.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ituran Location and Control (ITRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ituran Location and Control Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ituran Location and Control and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.