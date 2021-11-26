Pendle Achieves Market Capitalization of $39.49 Million (PENDLE)

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. Pendle has a total market capitalization of $39.49 million and approximately $715,138.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pendle coin can currently be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00000906 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Pendle has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.63 or 0.00066668 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.18 or 0.00077977 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.83 or 0.00099794 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,406.31 or 0.07604226 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,196.49 or 1.00433027 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Pendle Coin Profile

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,230,552 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Buying and Selling Pendle

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pendle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pendle using one of the exchanges listed above.

