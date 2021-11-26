Ren Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $119.52 Million (REN)

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded up 13.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. Ren has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion and approximately $119.52 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ren coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ren has traded up 37.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00045207 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00008686 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.29 or 0.00233484 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.90 or 0.00089566 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00012393 BTC.

About Ren

Ren is a coin. It was first traded on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 997,764,051 coins. The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject . Ren’s official website is renproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin. REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our own newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol. It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network. “

Buying and Selling Ren

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

