36Kr (KRKR) vs. Its Rivals Head to Head Review

36Kr (NASDAQ: KRKR) is one of 219 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare 36Kr to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get 36Kr alerts:

0.4% of 36Kr shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.1% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.1% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares 36Kr and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 36Kr -50.40% -47.50% -32.35% 36Kr Competitors -1.34% -77.12% 2.11%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for 36Kr and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 36Kr 0 0 1 0 3.00 36Kr Competitors 1198 6022 11255 322 2.57

36Kr presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 308.16%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 32.41%. Given 36Kr’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe 36Kr is more favorable than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

36Kr has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 36Kr’s competitors have a beta of 2.95, meaning that their average stock price is 195% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 36Kr and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio 36Kr $59.27 million -$42.95 million -2.19 36Kr Competitors $2.91 billion $326.42 million 76.01

36Kr’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than 36Kr. 36Kr is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

36Kr competitors beat 36Kr on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

36Kr Company Profile

36Kr Holdings Inc. offers content and business services to new economy participants in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare. The company's business services include online advertising services; enterprise value-added services, such as integrated marketing, offline events, and consulting services; and subscription services to individuals, institutional investors, and enterprises. 36Kr Holdings Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for 36Kr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 36Kr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.