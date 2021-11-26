-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) This Quarter

Analysts predict that BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) will announce earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BlackBerry’s earnings. BlackBerry reported earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 400%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackBerry will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.09) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BlackBerry.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.28 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 83.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. The company’s revenue was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share.

BB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $10.67.

In other news, CMO Mark George Wilson sold 7,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $72,910.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Thomas Eacobacci sold 171,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $1,601,655.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,463,375 shares of company stock worth $27,052,720. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BlackBerry by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 52,976 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in BlackBerry by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 145,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 4,659 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in BlackBerry by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in BlackBerry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in BlackBerry by 254,570.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 25,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 25,457 shares during the last quarter. 45.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BB traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.21. The stock had a trading volume of 4,304,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,512,180. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.27. BlackBerry has a 12 month low of $5.68 and a 12 month high of $28.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.36 and a 200 day moving average of $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BlackBerry (BB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.