Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.28 Per Share

Analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) will announce $3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Burlington Stores’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.97. Burlington Stores reported earnings of $2.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will report full-year earnings of $9.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.62 to $9.40. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $10.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $11.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Burlington Stores.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 100.00% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $354.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $395.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $427.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Burlington Stores from $364.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $351.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter worth $61,000.

BURL traded up $4.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $290.09. 1,572,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.48. Burlington Stores has a 12-month low of $217.38 and a 12-month high of $357.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $307.46. The company has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.91 and a beta of 0.90.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

