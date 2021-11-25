8PAY (8PAY) Achieves Market Cap of $1.15 Million

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. One 8PAY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000195 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, 8PAY has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. 8PAY has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and $496,010.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get 8PAY alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.81 or 0.00066750 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.92 or 0.00078989 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.75 or 0.00099327 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,424.10 or 0.07609532 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58,041.17 or 0.99831786 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About 8PAY

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,123,741 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

Buying and Selling 8PAY

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8PAY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 8PAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “8PAYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for 8PAY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 8PAY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.