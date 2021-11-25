Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.180-$-0.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $130 million-$131 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $117.04 million.Bill.com also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.800-$-0.770 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BILL. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Bill.com from $185.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Bill.com in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bill.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Bill.com from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $287.00.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Bill.com stock traded up $3.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $298.76. 2,024,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,379,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $295.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.98 and a beta of 2.32. Bill.com has a 1 year low of $108.52 and a 1 year high of $348.49.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.59 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 52.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bill.com will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bill.com news, CEO Blake Thomas Murray sold 111,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.66, for a total transaction of $33,330,180.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.92, for a total value of $19,569,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,489,700.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 526,293 shares of company stock worth $155,562,454 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bill.com stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 538.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 378,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319,329 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.40% of Bill.com worth $69,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.