0xBitcoin (0xBTC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.04 Million

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded 25.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. One 0xBitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.22 or 0.00005537 BTC on major exchanges. 0xBitcoin has a total market cap of $18.48 million and $1.04 million worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, 0xBitcoin has traded up 167.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get 0xBitcoin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001281 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00045137 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00008564 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.65 or 0.00233092 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.29 or 0.00089860 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00012390 BTC.

About 0xBitcoin

0XBTC is a coin. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 coins and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 coins. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for 0xBitcoin is medium.com/@0xBitcoin . The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading. 0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community. “

0xBitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xBitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0xBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “0xBTCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for 0xBitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0xBitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.