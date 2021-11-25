Waltonchain Price Up 31.9% This Week (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. In the last week, Waltonchain has traded up 31.9% against the US dollar. One Waltonchain coin can now be purchased for about $1.02 or 0.00001748 BTC on exchanges. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $79.58 million and approximately $19.61 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,467.24 or 0.07676384 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.59 or 0.00085211 BTC.

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.43 or 0.00121029 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Waltonchain is a coin. Its launch date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 83,944,446 coins and its circulating supply is 78,223,414 coins. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

