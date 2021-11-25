UREEQA 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $15,514.00 (URQA)

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 25th. UREEQA has a market cap of $8.33 million and $15,514.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UREEQA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000517 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, UREEQA has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.84 or 0.00066735 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.91 or 0.00077172 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.01 or 0.00101402 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,432.59 or 0.07616850 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58,200.05 or 1.00009401 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

UREEQA Profile

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700,089 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

Buying and Selling UREEQA

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UREEQA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UREEQA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

