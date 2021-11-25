Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) to Sell

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Company?s unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations. Genasys critical communication systems are in service around the world in diverse applications, including public safety, national emergency warning systems, mass notification, defense, law enforcement, critical infrastructure protection and many more. “

Separately, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Genasys in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genasys has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.38.

Shares of Genasys stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $4.13. The stock had a trading volume of 72,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,530. Genasys has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $8.32. The stock has a market cap of $149.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.36.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Genasys had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 5.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Genasys will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Genasys news, Director Scott L. Anchin purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.35 per share, with a total value of $26,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 156,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,441.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Genasys during the second quarter valued at $49,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Genasys during the third quarter valued at $69,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Genasys during the second quarter valued at $74,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Genasys during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Genasys during the second quarter valued at $82,000. 45.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genasys

Genasys, Inc provides critical communications systems and solutions and multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

