$397.23 Million in Sales Expected for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) will announce $397.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $415.15 million and the lowest is $372.49 million. Medical Properties Trust posted sales of $333.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will report full year sales of $1.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Medical Properties Trust.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $390.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MPW. Bank of America raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

NYSE:MPW traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.10. 3,223,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,094,886. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.86 and a 200 day moving average of $20.76. Medical Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $19.32 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 116.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MPW. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 400.0% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 42.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

