Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.040-$2.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.06 billion-$6.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.19 billion.Sprouts Farmers Market also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.260-$0.300 EPS.

SFM traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $26.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,228,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,329,232. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.25. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12 month low of $19.13 and a 12 month high of $29.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 29.50%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SFM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.80.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

