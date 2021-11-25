Castle (CSTL) One Day Volume Hits $6.00

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. One Castle coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Castle has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar. Castle has a total market capitalization of $17,066.88 and $6.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $211.61 or 0.00360418 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00015785 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00012216 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00005128 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00014743 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Castle Coin Profile

Castle (CRYPTO:CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 22,362,176 coins. The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech . Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Castle Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Castle using one of the exchanges listed above.

