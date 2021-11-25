Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.68% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of Sodium Thiosulfate for the prevention of ototoxicity from cisplatin in pediatric patients. The Company’s products include Eniluracil and Sodium Thiosulfate (STS). Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc., is based in United States. “

FENC traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $9.85. 106,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,262. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.16. The company has a market capitalization of $256.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.89 and a beta of -0.06. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $10.08. The company has a current ratio of 12.90, a quick ratio of 12.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. Equities analysts predict that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 359.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 9,680 shares during the last quarter. 46.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

