$230,000.00 in Sales Expected for Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) will announce $230,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $130,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $290,000.00. Inovio Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $5.58 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 95.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $1.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $1.23 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $57.83 million, with estimates ranging from $700,000.00 to $268.33 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.10% and a negative net margin of 3,391.88%. The business had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on INO. Bank of America downgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INO. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 61,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 6,134 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 254,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after buying an additional 68,877 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,765,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,386,000 after buying an additional 440,987 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 92.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 22,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INO traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $6.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,410,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,109,080. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.16 and its 200-day moving average is $7.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 9.49, a current ratio of 9.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.81 and a 52 week high of $19.00.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

