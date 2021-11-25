$4.08 Billion in Sales Expected for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) will post sales of $4.08 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Adobe’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.13 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.07 billion. Adobe posted sales of $3.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, December 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Adobe will report full-year sales of $15.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.74 billion to $15.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $18.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.39 billion to $18.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Adobe.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $765.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $695.00 target price (up from $640.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $693.80.

Shares of ADBE traded up $3.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $668.32. 2,426,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,221,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $630.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $602.50. Adobe has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The stock has a market cap of $318.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.05.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.03, for a total transaction of $1,884,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,489. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,377 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. South State Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. South State Corp now owns 31,034 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,175,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 59,323 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,792,000 after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares during the last quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,865,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,209 shares of the software company’s stock worth $82,696,000 after buying an additional 4,748 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

