Internet Computer (ICP) Price Tops $43.26 on Top Exchanges

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 25th. One Internet Computer coin can currently be purchased for about $43.26 or 0.00073396 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a market cap of $7.90 billion and approximately $218.27 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.30 or 0.00066684 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.59 or 0.00096006 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,490.98 or 0.07619722 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,594.64 or 0.99415925 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00022231 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 474,943,080 coins and its circulating supply is 182,679,113 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity . The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

