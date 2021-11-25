Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.580-$1.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $751.50 million-$758.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $704.86 million.

NASDAQ:AMEH traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $98.30. 306,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,741. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.24 and its 200-day moving average is $73.97. Apollo Medical has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $133.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Get Apollo Medical alerts:

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.35. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $227.12 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Apollo Medical will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMEH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Apollo Medical in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Apollo Medical in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Medical from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 49.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Medical during the third quarter valued at $277,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 45.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 10,510 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 148.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after buying an additional 58,490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Medical

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.