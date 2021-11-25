Lisk Price Tops $4.50 on Major Exchanges (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded up 21.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. Lisk has a market capitalization of $580.09 million and approximately $61.73 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded 42.3% higher against the US dollar. One Lisk coin can now be bought for approximately $4.50 or 0.00007636 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00034776 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00027631 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001547 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001229 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 128,900,445 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lisk is lisk.io . The official message board for Lisk is blog.lisk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program?—?meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

Lisk Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

