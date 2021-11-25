Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.51 Billion

Brokerages expect that Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) will announce sales of $1.51 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Logitech International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.57 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.45 billion. Logitech International reported sales of $1.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Logitech International will report full-year sales of $5.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.22 billion to $5.46 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.33 billion to $5.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Logitech International.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 43.78%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.75 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Logitech International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital raised their price target on Logitech International from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Logitech International from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Logitech International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Logitech International by 14.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 807,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,140,000 after buying an additional 99,450 shares during the period. swisspartners Advisors Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 17.0% during the third quarter. swisspartners Advisors Ltd now owns 2,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 1,761.0% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 418,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,429,000 after acquiring an additional 396,443 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 17.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 128,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,444,000 after acquiring an additional 18,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Logitech International during the third quarter valued at $40,153,000. 38.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.45. 554,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 862,915. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.85. Logitech International has a 52-week low of $78.13 and a 52-week high of $140.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.30 and its 200-day moving average is $104.89.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.9481 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.87. Logitech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.50%.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

