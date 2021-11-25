Adshares Price Tops $3.17 (ADS)

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 25th. Adshares has a market cap of $63.79 million and approximately $1.97 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Adshares coin can now be bought for approximately $3.17 or 0.00005385 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Adshares has traded 33% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.07 or 0.00073222 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00008551 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00003920 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000464 BTC.

About Adshares

Adshares uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 20,136,719 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adshares’ official website is adshares.net . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Adshares Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

