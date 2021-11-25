Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.980-$3.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.070. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.71.

Edgewell Personal Care stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.62. 280,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,223. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52-week low of $29.87 and a 52-week high of $46.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.30%.

In other Edgewell Personal Care news, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 7,100 shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $311,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 5,204 shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $225,489.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Edgewell Personal Care stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,070 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.37% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $8,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

