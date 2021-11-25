Zacks: Brokerages Expect Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $132.04 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) will post sales of $132.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Texas Pacific Land’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $118.08 million and the highest estimate coming in at $146.00 million. Texas Pacific Land reported sales of $74.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 77.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land will report full year sales of $435.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $421.86 million to $450.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $622.37 million, with estimates ranging from $603.73 million to $641.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Texas Pacific Land.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $10.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.83 by $1.99. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 62.35% and a return on equity of 38.17%. The company had revenue of $123.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.97 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TPL. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $800.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,427.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd.

Shares of NYSE TPL traded up $9.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,307.48. The company had a trading volume of 15,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,071. Texas Pacific Land has a 52 week low of $585.00 and a 52 week high of $1,773.95. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 43.01 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,266.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,402.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 185.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. 56.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

