LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.830-$0.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $225 million-$235 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $225 million.

LFVN stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.10. 38,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,785. LifeVantage has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $11.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.38. The firm has a market cap of $93.98 million, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.35.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. LifeVantage had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 37.97%. The business had revenue of $53.22 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LifeVantage will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in LifeVantage by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in LifeVantage by 16.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 17.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in LifeVantage by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 82,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 38,399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.68% of the company’s stock.

About LifeVantage

LifeVantage Corp. engages in the identification, research, development and distribution of advanced nutraceutical dietary supplements and personal care products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas Region and Asia/Pacific and Europe Region. Its products include Protandim, LifeVantage Omega+ and ProBio, TrueScience and Petandim for dogs.

