Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $12.39 Million

Analysts expect Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) to announce $12.39 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Merus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.81 million and the lowest is $10.40 million. Merus reported sales of $9.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merus will report full-year sales of $46.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $44.80 million to $48.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $36.14 million, with estimates ranging from $13.33 million to $49.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Merus.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.14. Merus had a negative return on equity of 39.37% and a negative net margin of 185.10%.

MRUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Merus from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Merus from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Merus from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Merus from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.67.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 985,447 shares of Merus stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $27,129,355.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in Merus by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 20,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 5,819 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merus during the first quarter worth about $1,058,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merus by 216.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 251,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,301,000 after purchasing an additional 172,036 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Merus during the second quarter worth about $3,461,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Merus by 91.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 488,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,201,000 after purchasing an additional 233,418 shares in the last quarter. 89.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRUS traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.53. The stock had a trading volume of 209,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,686. Merus has a 12 month low of $15.68 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 0.89.

Merus Company Profile

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

