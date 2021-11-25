Brokerages Anticipate ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $144.28 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) will post $144.28 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for ironSource’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $142.60 million and the highest is $147.50 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ironSource will report full-year sales of $539.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $537.80 million to $542.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $701.53 million, with estimates ranging from $687.00 million to $716.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ironSource.

Several research firms recently commented on IS. Zacks Investment Research cut ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on ironSource from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Tigress Financial began coverage on ironSource in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on ironSource in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on ironSource from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.06.

Shares of ironSource stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $9.11. 1,334,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,762,159. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.07. ironSource has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $13.14.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ironSource in the third quarter worth $52,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ironSource during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ironSource during the second quarter valued at $55,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in ironSource by 175.0% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in ironSource during the second quarter valued at $105,000. 15.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ironSource

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

