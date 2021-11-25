$35.48 Million in Sales Expected for Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) will announce $35.48 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Höegh LNG Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $35.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $35.85 million. Höegh LNG Partners posted sales of $36.06 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will report full-year sales of $140.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $140.17 million to $140.92 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $131.32 million, with estimates ranging from $122.28 million to $140.35 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Höegh LNG Partners.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 44.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley downgraded Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays downgraded Höegh LNG Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.65.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 0.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 302,178 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the second quarter valued at about $4,850,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 178.4% during the third quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 265,559 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 170,180 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 11.4% during the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 162,064 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 16,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 263.7% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 117,783 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 85,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HMLP traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.57. The company had a trading volume of 141,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,686. Höegh LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $4.17 and a fifty-two week high of $18.17. The company has a market capitalization of $152.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.87 and its 200 day moving average is $9.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.80%.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile

Höegh LNG Partners LP engages in undertaking of floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace.

