$143.55 Million in Sales Expected for AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 25th, 2021

Brokerages forecast that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) will announce sales of $143.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for AssetMark Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $144.49 million and the lowest is $142.15 million. AssetMark Financial posted sales of $110.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will report full year sales of $530.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $528.87 million to $531.21 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $633.33 million, with estimates ranging from $617.86 million to $650.13 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AssetMark Financial.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. AssetMark Financial had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $139.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet raised shares of AssetMark Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of AssetMark Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AssetMark Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

AMK stock remained flat at $$27.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 54,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,073. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. AssetMark Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.83 and a fifty-two week high of $29.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 926.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.94.

In related news, EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 27,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $783,353.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeremiah H. Chafkin sold 34,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $903,776.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,575 shares of company stock worth $1,957,873. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 75,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,617 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 51.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 32,358 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 18.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 395,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,230,000 after acquiring an additional 60,990 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 10.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,627,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,990,000 after acquiring an additional 159,852 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in AssetMark Financial by 15.7% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 27,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

See Also: FinTech

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AssetMark Financial (AMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK)

Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.