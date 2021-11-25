PowerPool Reaches Market Cap of $53.51 Million (CVP)

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. One PowerPool coin can now be bought for approximately $1.51 or 0.00002548 BTC on popular exchanges. PowerPool has a total market capitalization of $53.51 million and $6.05 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PowerPool has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PowerPool Coin Profile

CVP is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,544,686 coins. The official message board for PowerPool is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp . PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp . The official website for PowerPool is powerpool.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

PowerPool Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerPool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PowerPool should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PowerPool using one of the exchanges listed above.

