Brokerages Expect FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $139.78 Million

Equities analysts expect FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) to report sales of $139.78 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for FB Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $137.20 million to $142.80 million. FB Financial posted sales of $165.88 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that FB Financial will report full-year sales of $571.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $569.20 million to $574.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $557.56 million, with estimates ranging from $534.12 million to $568.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for FB Financial.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. FB Financial had a net margin of 29.15% and a return on equity of 14.27%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS.

FBK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of FB Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of FB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FB Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 27.9% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 182,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,807,000 after acquiring an additional 39,750 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 31.2% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 31.1% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 122,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,564,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the second quarter worth about $350,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FB Financial by 11.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 5,283 shares during the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FBK stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.18. The stock had a trading volume of 57,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,301. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.16. FB Financial has a 1-year low of $31.91 and a 1-year high of $49.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.31%.

FB Financial

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

