NEST Protocol Price Down 13% Over Last Week (NEST)

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. NEST Protocol has a market cap of $23.54 million and approximately $4.33 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEST Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0117 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NEST Protocol has traded down 13% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About NEST Protocol

NEST Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,474,261 coins. NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs . NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST . The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

