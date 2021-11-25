VIG (VIG) One Day Volume Hits $116.00

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. One VIG coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VIG has a market cap of $894,484.81 and $116.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, VIG has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000268 BTC.

TREASURE SEEDS (SEEDS) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,721.83 or 0.10271776 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Nole NPC (NPC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000643 BTC.

About VIG

VIG (CRYPTO:VIG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 889,283,355 coins. The official website for VIG is vigor.ai . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin . VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

VIG Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

