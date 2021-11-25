$0.43 EPS Expected for Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sol-Gel Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the lowest is $0.08. Sol-Gel Technologies posted earnings of ($0.36) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 219.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to $0.18. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.30). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sol-Gel Technologies.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SLGL. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 6.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 129,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 7,544 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 14.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.75% of the company’s stock.

SLGL stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.38. 15,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,835. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.53 and a 1-year high of $16.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.24. The company has a market cap of $170.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 1.21.

About Sol-Gel Technologies

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. is a clinical-stage dermatology company, which engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of topical dermatological drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its products include VERED, TWIN, and SIRS-T. The company was founded by David Avnir and Alon Seri-Levy on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

