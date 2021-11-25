$0.43 EPS Expected for Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sol-Gel Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the lowest is $0.08. Sol-Gel Technologies posted earnings of ($0.36) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 219.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to $0.18. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.30). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sol-Gel Technologies.
Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 6.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 129,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 7,544 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 14.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.75% of the company’s stock.
SLGL stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.38. 15,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,835. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.53 and a 1-year high of $16.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.24. The company has a market cap of $170.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 1.21.
About Sol-Gel Technologies
Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. is a clinical-stage dermatology company, which engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of topical dermatological drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its products include VERED, TWIN, and SIRS-T. The company was founded by David Avnir and Alon Seri-Levy on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.
