JLEN Environmental Assets Group Limited Plans Dividend of GBX 1.70 (LON:JLEN)

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Limited (LON:JLEN) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON JLEN traded up GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 103.40 ($1.35). The company had a trading volume of 1,749,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,761. JLEN Environmental Assets Group has a 1-year low of GBX 97.05 ($1.27) and a 1-year high of GBX 117.50 ($1.54). The stock has a market cap of £621.84 million and a P/E ratio of 68.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 105.71.

About JLEN Environmental Assets Group

John Laing Environmental Assets Group Limited is a fund of John Laing Capital Management Limited.

