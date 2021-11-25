Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on ADRNY shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.28. 42,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,356. The stock has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $35.43.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following six segments: The U.S., The Netherlands, Belgium, Central & Southeastern Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.

