Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Receives $47.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.60.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MIRM. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

MIRM traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.32. 90,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,683. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.50. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $13.42 and a 52-week high of $26.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.76.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.86) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Pamela Vig sold 1,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total transaction of $26,270.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Peetz sold 3,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total value of $70,722.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,610 shares of company stock valued at $127,309 over the last 90 days. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 223.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,622 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

