Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

BAYRY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €74.00 ($84.09) to €60.00 ($68.18) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

OTCMKTS:BAYRY traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.39. 617,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,803. The company has a market capitalization of $52.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 267.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.23. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $17.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.74.

Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.

