Woodcoin (LOG) Price Up 6.5% This Week

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. One Woodcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0755 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. Woodcoin has a market cap of $606,855.38 and $80,497.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58,822.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,511.97 or 0.07670481 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.81 or 0.00378783 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $617.23 or 0.01049311 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.49 or 0.00085842 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00012424 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.40 or 0.00422283 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $295.56 or 0.00502459 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $160.19 or 0.00272328 BTC.

LOG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

