MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Price Up 14% Over Last Week

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0071 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MintMe.com Coin has a total market cap of $1.32 million and $4,380.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded up 14% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58,822.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,511.97 or 0.07670481 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.81 or 0.00378783 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $617.23 or 0.01049311 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.49 or 0.00085842 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00012424 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $248.40 or 0.00422283 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $295.56 or 0.00502459 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $160.19 or 0.00272328 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

