Analysts Anticipate NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Analysts forecast that NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) will announce $0.86 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for NBT Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the lowest is $0.84. NBT Bancorp posted earnings of $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that NBT Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $3.56. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $3.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NBT Bancorp.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 30.86%. The firm had revenue of $118.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on NBTB. Zacks Investment Research raised NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised NBT Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of NBT Bancorp stock traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $38.09. 105,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,860. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NBT Bancorp has a twelve month low of $29.89 and a twelve month high of $42.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 32.28%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 597,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,582,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 127.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 25,599 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 1,054.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 80,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after buying an additional 73,800 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 341.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 79,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 61,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 19.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 105,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after buying an additional 16,822 shares in the last quarter. 54.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

