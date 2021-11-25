Brokerages Anticipate Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) to Announce $10.07 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) will post earnings per share of $10.07 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mettler-Toledo International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $10.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $10.14. Mettler-Toledo International reported earnings of $9.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will report full year earnings of $33.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $33.39 to $33.48. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $37.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $37.37 to $38.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mettler-Toledo International.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.28 by $0.44. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 369.24% and a net margin of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $951.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.02 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MTD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,396.60.

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,548.00, for a total transaction of $1,702,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 6,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,538.49, for a total value of $10,057,109.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,896 shares of company stock valued at $24,532,645. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 50.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 82.4% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 210.0% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTD traded down $5.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,518.25. 91,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,432. The company has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a PE ratio of 47.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52 week low of $1,033.40 and a 52 week high of $1,626.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,472.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,441.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

