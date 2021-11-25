CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.900-$8.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.980. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CVS Health from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist lifted their target price on CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $104.11.

CVS Health stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $92.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,109,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,219,442. CVS Health has a 52 week low of $67.06 and a 52 week high of $96.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.75. The stock has a market cap of $122.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CVS Health will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

In other news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 222,411 shares of company stock worth $20,387,951. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

