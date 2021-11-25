Brokerages Set Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) Target Price at $25.83

Shares of Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.83.

Several research firms have recently commented on LUMO. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Lumos Pharma in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Lumos Pharma from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Lalande purchased 4,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.87 per share, for a total transaction of $49,882.43. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Lalande purchased 8,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.52 per share, for a total transaction of $90,735.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 36,295 shares of company stock worth $395,953. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LUMO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma in the second quarter worth about $1,586,000. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lumos Pharma by 34.0% in the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 376,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,410,000 after acquiring an additional 95,613 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Lumos Pharma by 30.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 215,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 49,873 shares during the period. Minerva Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lumos Pharma in the third quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lumos Pharma in the third quarter worth about $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUMO stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.61. The company had a trading volume of 35,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,530. Lumos Pharma has a 52-week low of $7.23 and a 52-week high of $36.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.73.

About Lumos Pharma

Lumos Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its product includes LUM-201, an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency (PGHD). The company was founded on June 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

