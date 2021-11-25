Redrow plc (LON:RDW) Receives GBX 793.64 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Redrow plc (LON:RDW) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 802.73 ($10.49).

RDW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on shares of Redrow in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on shares of Redrow in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Redrow from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 809 ($10.57) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on shares of Redrow in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Redrow from GBX 820 ($10.71) to GBX 840 ($10.97) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

RDW traded up GBX 11.40 ($0.15) on Thursday, hitting GBX 668.40 ($8.73). The company had a trading volume of 321,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,263. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 657.97 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 662.06. Redrow has a 12-month low of GBX 492.40 ($6.43) and a 12-month high of GBX 743.60 ($9.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 3.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of GBX 18.50 ($0.24) per share. This is an increase from Redrow’s previous dividend of $6.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.66%. Redrow’s payout ratio is 0.08%.

In other news, insider Barbara Richmond bought 1,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 638 ($8.34) per share, with a total value of £7,043.52 ($9,202.40). Also, insider Matthew Pratt sold 6,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 713 ($9.32), for a total value of £42,794.26 ($55,910.97).

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

