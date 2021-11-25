Jetcoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $95,029.00 (JET)

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. During the last week, Jetcoin has traded 16.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Jetcoin has a total market cap of $588,658.06 and approximately $95,029.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jetcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0461 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001376 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003259 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00044910 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00008695 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.62 or 0.00236213 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00012728 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.03 or 0.00089716 BTC.

About Jetcoin

Jetcoin is a coin. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,768,025 coins. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

Jetcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jetcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jetcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

