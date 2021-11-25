HedgeTrade Price Hits $0.74 on Top Exchanges (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. One HedgeTrade coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001258 BTC on exchanges. HedgeTrade has a total market capitalization of $259.35 million and $61,249.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HedgeTrade has traded down 6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HedgeTrade alerts:

SSV Network (SSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00020890 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00008999 BTC.

Hedge Finance (HEDGE) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Gift-Coin (GIFT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1x Short Bitcoin Token (HEDGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.29 or 0.00129329 BTC.

HedgeTrade Profile

HedgeTrade is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com . HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

HedgeTrade Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HedgeTrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HedgeTrade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.